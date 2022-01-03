DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Eleen Helena Durand

We announce the death of Elleen Helena Durand, aged 74, of Castle Bruce who died at her residence at Colihaut, on Friday 24th December 2021. She was the wife of Claude Durand, deceased.

She is survived by one daughter Curleen Durand and one grandson Jà-ir Henry.

She will be remembered by:

Brother – Hayden Baptiste

Sisters – Sonia Christian, Rosalind Gordon, Alix Joseph

Brothers in law –Adolphus Christian; Nathaniel, Abraham, Jude and David Durand; Claytus Green, Albert Bartley, Maxillien St. Louis, Michel Benjamin

Sisters-in-law – Hyacinth St. Louis; Joanne, Josephine and Cecilia Durand.

Nieces – Desarie, Debbie, Dennel, Dyanne, and Gloria Baptiste; Natasha and Nicole Christian; Calma and Brinder Green

Nephews – Nigel Christian, Ulric and Darren Baptiste, Peterson Joseph

Cousins– Polly Hypolite and family; Corrine Austrie; Anna Augustine; Hymar Henry; Clementina Jacob and family; the Baptiste, Bannis and Nation families of Castle Bruce.

Friends – Hon. Lady Catherine Daniel; Olive Parillion and family; Magdalene Augustine; Dr. Hazel Shillingford Ricketts; Olivia Laurent; Aldith and Osborne James; Francis Jno. Lewis; Maynar; Margaret Jules-Royer; Stewart Paris and family; Marina and Verlyn James; Joseph Lestrade and family.

The Seventh-day Day Adventist congregations of Castle Bruce, Marigot, and Dublanc.

The body of the late Elleen Durand may be viewed from 10:00 am on Wednesday 5th January 2021, at the Roseau Seventh-day Adventist Church, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 am and interment at the Roseau public cemetery.