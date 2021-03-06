DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: In loving memory of Jacqueline Johnson née Letang

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jacqueline who passed away peacefully at home in Whitby, Ontario, on Sunday February 28, 2021. Jacqueline bravely finished her fight with Alzheimer’s surrounded by her children. She was 75 years young. Jacqueline was the daughter of Marie Dechausay (Madech), and the former wife of Major Earle Johnson and Raymond Rafman.

She leaves to mourn her children, Garfield, Karlene, Jess, Jamela and their families; step-son Clifton Johnson and family in the USA; eleven grandchildren; her brother Richard Letang and family; sisters Patricia Fisher, Beryl Ifill, Ann-Marie Dechausay and their families; several nieces and nephews; her loving Caretakers at The Village of Taunton Mills; the Poponne, Elie and Corriette families.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday March 17, 2021 in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Her final resting place will be where her heart and soul thrived- in Dominica.