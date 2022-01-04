DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Parry Roy Bellot

PARRY ROY PHILLIP BELLOT
We regret to announce the death of Parry Roy Phillip Bellot, 72 years, of Conrad St Wall House. He passed away peacefully at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Monday 27th December 2021 at 4:50 am.
He was the husband of Claudia
Father of three sons, Damien, Craig and Joel
Sisters: Deidre in Canada, Yolande in Trinidad and Paula in Barbados
Brothers: Dr Peter Bellot and Patrick
Beloved Grandchildren: Shiloh, Jolie and Silas.
Sisters in Law: Maria Bellot, Sonia Newman
Brother-in-Law: Eddie Newman in St Vincent
Daughters in Law: Lisa, Jannice and Sakhi
Numerous cousins including: Michael and Celia Didier, Joan Mallalieu in St Kitts, Coralie Pemberton in Canada, Marie-Elena Angoy in Barbados, Ann Dawson in the UK and Camelia Bellot.
Numerous Nephews and nieces.
Dear Friends: Alwyn and Anita Bully, Colin Bully, Eric Blanchard, Urban and Cecilia Martin, Errol Blackman, Dr William Green, Dr George Daniel, Angela and Peter Dewhurst, Cliff Giullerait, Phillip Nassief, Tina Alexander, Brian Meade
His Excellency Charles Savarin, Former President Eliud Williams, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Bishop Gabriel Malzaire,
His former company secretary, Chrissia Webb
Ainsworth Irish, Staff and Members of the Board of the Grotto Home for the Homeless.
Members of the Waitukubuli Writers Association
Numerous friends and colleagues in Dominica, the Caribbean and further afield.
Neighbours and residents of Wall House
His caring physician Dr Basil Fadipe
The Bellot, Boyd and related families in Dominica and abroad
In lieu of wreaths, the family requests that you consider making a generous donation to the Grotto Home for the Homeless. Donations can be submitted to Mr Ainsworth Irish or Mrs Angela Dewhurst or at the church on the day of the funeral.
Funeral details will be provided in a subsequent announcement.
