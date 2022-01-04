DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Parry Roy Bellot

PARRY ROY PHILLIP BELLOT

We regret to announce the death of Parry Roy Phillip Bellot, 72 years, of Conrad St Wall House. He passed away peacefully at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Monday 27th December 2021 at 4:50 am.

He was the husband of Claudia

Father of three sons, Damien, Craig and Joel

Sisters: Deidre in Canada, Yolande in Trinidad and Paula in Barbados

Brothers: Dr Peter Bellot and Patrick

Beloved Grandchildren: Shiloh, Jolie and Silas.

Sisters in Law: Maria Bellot, Sonia Newman

Brother-in-Law: Eddie Newman in St Vincent

Daughters in Law: Lisa, Jannice and Sakhi

Numerous cousins including: Michael and Celia Didier, Joan Mallalieu in St Kitts, Coralie Pemberton in Canada, Marie-Elena Angoy in Barbados, Ann Dawson in the UK and Camelia Bellot.

Numerous Nephews and nieces.

Dear Friends: Alwyn and Anita Bully, Colin Bully, Eric Blanchard, Urban and Cecilia Martin, Errol Blackman, Dr William Green, Dr George Daniel, Angela and Peter Dewhurst, Cliff Giullerait, Phillip Nassief, Tina Alexander, Brian Meade

His Excellency Charles Savarin, Former President Eliud Williams, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Bishop Gabriel Malzaire,

His former company secretary, Chrissia Webb

Ainsworth Irish, Staff and Members of the Board of the Grotto Home for the Homeless.

Members of the Waitukubuli Writers Association

Numerous friends and colleagues in Dominica, the Caribbean and further afield.

Neighbours and residents of Wall House

His caring physician Dr Basil Fadipe

The Bellot, Boyd and related families in Dominica and abroad

In lieu of wreaths, the family requests that you consider making a generous donation to the Grotto Home for the Homeless. Donations can be submitted to Mr Ainsworth Irish or Mrs Angela Dewhurst or at the church on the day of the funeral.

Funeral details will be provided in a subsequent announcement.