DOWASCO ANNOUNCEMENT: Restriction of vehicle access in Soufriere on Monday, March 16

The contractor of Lot 2 for the Montine to Soufriere Water Supply Project will be performing works in Soufriere on Monday March 16, 2020 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. As such, vehicular access in the area of the Soufriere Primary School will be limited.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

This project is expected to ensure resilience, reduce intermittent interruptions and supply excellent water quality to these areas.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.