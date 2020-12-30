EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: DEXIA General Manager

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of General Manager at the Dominica Export Import Agency on a contractual basis.

BACKGROUND:

The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) was established by Act No. 14 and came into existence on July 1, 1986.

DEXIA is a Government statutory body, under the direction of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development. The Agency was specifically created to spearhead the development of Dominica’s export of agricultural, agro-processed and manufactured products and services and functions as a Trade Promotion Organization. In addition to exports, DEXIA is the sole importer of bulk rice and sugar and is the Authority for the Roseau Market.

DEXIA is governed by a Board of Directors, who are appointed by the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

To promote trade and export development in all the priority areas identified in the National Export Strategy (NES).

To enhance the competitiveness of export-ready firms in the agricultural, manufacturing and services sectors.

To identify and increase marketing opportunities for Dominican products and services in all major markets.

To source quality essential products at reasonable prices (to the consumer).

To provide improved facilities for the vending of agricultural crops.

EDUCATION /EXPERIENCE/CREDENTIALS :

Post Graduate Degree in Business, Economics, Social Sciences, International Trade or any other relevant area.

At least ten (10) years’ experience with proven track record of success in managing private sector development programmes.

Practical experience with export development and promotion programmes.

Experience with European Union (EU) and other Donor Programmes.

Knowledge of Donor Financial Procedures

REQUIRED CORE COMPETENCIES

Strong analytical and business development skills;

Ability to think strategically;

Ability to focus on and deliver results;

Ability to oversee and coordinate the activities of multiple units;

Excellent negotiation and diplomacy skills;

Ability to lead and positively influence people;

Ability to influence change and foster innovation;

Excellent project management skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Programme.

Additional details can be obtained from DEXIA by contacting the Executive Assistant at email address –

[email protected].

Interested persons should submit application along with Curriculum Vitae including the names of two (2) references under ‘confidential cover’ to:

The Chairperson

Dominica Export Import Agency

Bay front

P O Box 173

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS:

4:00pm on Wednesday, 20th January 2021