EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Engineering consulting firm in Dominica

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

An established Engineering Consulting firm located in Dominica is seeking application for the following positions:

Administrative Assistant/ Office Clerk

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of five (5) CXC subjects including English and Mathematics

Must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong organizational, administrative, team-oriented skills.

1-2 years working experience as an Administrative Assistant/Office Clerk preferred

CAD Technician/Technical Officer

Qualification and Experience

Minimum an Associate Degree in Architecture or Building and Civil Engineering

Proficient in the use of CAD Software as well as 1-3 years professional working experience utilizing CAD software.

Knowledge in the use of REVIT will be an asset

Ability to read and interpret architectural and structural drawings

Excellent communication skills and ability to work independently and as part of a team

Ability to undertake construction supervision of projects and prepare technical reports

Must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office

Possession of a valid driver’s license is required

Letters of application, along with recent Curriculum Vitae should be submitted no later than October 18th 2019 and delivered to: The Managing Director, P.O. Box 1321, Roseau, Dominica or email engineering1321@gmail.com.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.