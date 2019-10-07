EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Engineering consulting firm in Dominica

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
An established Engineering Consulting firm located in Dominica is seeking application for the following positions:
- Administrative Assistant/ Office Clerk
Qualification and Experience
- Minimum of five (5) CXC subjects including English and Mathematics
- Must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Strong organizational, administrative, team-oriented skills.
- 1-2 years working experience as an Administrative Assistant/Office Clerk preferred
- CAD Technician/Technical Officer
Qualification and Experience
- Minimum an Associate Degree in Architecture or Building and Civil Engineering
- Proficient in the use of CAD Software as well as 1-3 years professional working experience utilizing CAD software.
- Knowledge in the use of REVIT will be an asset
- Ability to read and interpret architectural and structural drawings
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Ability to undertake construction supervision of projects and prepare technical reports
- Must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office
- Possession of a valid driver’s license is required
Letters of application, along with recent Curriculum Vitae should be submitted no later than October 18th 2019 and delivered to: The Managing Director, P.O. Box 1321, Roseau, Dominica or email engineering1321@gmail.com.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
