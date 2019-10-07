EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Engineering consulting firm in Dominica

Monday, October 7th, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

An established Engineering Consulting firm located in Dominica is seeking application for the following positions:

  1. Administrative Assistant/ Office Clerk

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum of five (5) CXC subjects including English and Mathematics
  • Must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Strong organizational, administrative, team-oriented skills.
  • 1-2 years working experience as an Administrative Assistant/Office Clerk preferred
  1. CAD Technician/Technical Officer

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum an Associate Degree in Architecture or Building and Civil Engineering
  • Proficient in the use of CAD Software as well as 1-3 years professional working experience utilizing CAD software.
  • Knowledge in the use of REVIT will be an asset
  • Ability to read and interpret architectural and structural drawings
  • Excellent communication skills and ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Ability to undertake construction supervision of projects and prepare technical reports
  • Must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office
  • Possession of a valid driver’s license is required

Letters of application, along with recent Curriculum Vitae should be submitted no later than October 18th 2019 and delivered to: The Managing Director, P.O. Box 1321, Roseau, Dominica or email engineering1321@gmail.com.

 Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.                                              

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.