EULOGY: Dr. Claude Edvard ‘Eddie’ Caudeiron

Eulogy On September 28, 1951 – Claude Edvard Caudeiron (known aﬀectionately as Eddie) was born in La Victoria, Venezuela to Mabel Alice and Jean Albert Caudeiron. His mother was from Dominica and his father was a French national working in Venezuela. He was the last of the seven children of the union. His other siblings are Solange, Daniel, Irma (Deceased), Lucienne (Deceased), Simone and Leslie Antoine (Tony). When he was two, there was an outbreak of gastroenteritis in the local community and most of the children were aﬀected. Because of this, his mother promised God that she would dedicate her son’s life to Him, if He spared his life. She kept her promise and years later, Eddie began his preparation for entry into the priesthood. In 1954 the family moved from Venezuela to Trinidad and then to Dominica in 1957. In 1961 the family moved again to Venezuela and in 1962 returned permanently to Dominica. There he attended Roseau Boys School and St. Mary’s Academy. In 1967, when he was only 16 years old his mother passed away. He had prepared breakfast for her that morning and remembers quite vividly and with much pain the events of that day. He was to say that the passing of his mother and his recent diagnosis, were the two most painful experiences of his life. Upon graduating high school, he took up a teaching post at the Dominica Grammar School but le_ in 1972 to attend the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus to pursue a degree in Biology. Between 1973 and 1974, Eddie served as the External Aﬀairs Chairman for the Students’ Union. His job was to provide opportunities for cultural activities and outreach to the wider community. He brought the likes of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Jimmy Cliﬀ and the Mighty Sparrow to perform at the Students’ Union. Eddie o_en mentioned visiting Bob at the studio and playing football with him. During the summer of 1974, he managed to secure funds from several businesses in Jamaica and took a group of students down to St. Lucia to build a school. He was able to charter a plane, provide food and accommodation for the students. In September of 1974, on her ﬁrst oﬃcial day on the Mona campus, he met Terrence Maureen Wood. From that time onwards, they were inseparable. In 1975 Eddie completed his ﬁrst degree and a_er teaching for two years at Campion College in Jamaica he entered the Faculty of medicine in October 1977. On December 10, 1977, Eddie and Terry were married. She worked while Eddie studied.

On August 23, 1981, Edward Albert was born. Eddie excitedly took the baby and Terry had to ask, ever so gently, to see him. At Edward’s birth, as with all his children, a happier man could not be found. Terry was ever so proud when Eddie graduated with his medical degree In June 1982. When he crossed the stage at the graduation ceremony, Terry in her excitement was the only person standing, clapping and obscuring everyone else’s’ view. During his residency at the UHWI, Eddie decided that he wanted to specialize in Paediatrics but the plight of sick children distressed him greatly. In fact, a_er a child who had captured Eddie’s heart and who he contemplated adopting, unexpectedly passed away, he decided instead to specialize in Obstetrics & Gynaecology. In July 1984, Eddie was awarded the Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and 4 years later, in November 1988, he was awarded the Doctor of Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Eddie had found his calling. Between 1988 and 1990, he worked at the Family Planning Department (now known as the Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit, University Hospital of the West Indies) under the guidance of Professor Hugh Wynter. In May 1990 Eddie came to Cayman to complete a 2-week locum at the Professional Medical Centre. A_er those 2 weeks, Dr. Tomlinson oﬀered him a permanent post and the family then decided to relocate to Grand Cayman. In July 1990, Terry arrived in Cayman with their 3 children and was reunited with Eddie. The family loved living in Grand Cayman and Eddie had a very busy practice. Nonetheless, he spent whatever time he could to take the family to the beach. In the early years it was every Friday a_ernoon. Terry especially looked forward to those outings as he would pick her up from law school with by then, 4 children – Edward, Renee, Dominic and Zacharie, and head to the beach. Eddie loved the Cayman Islands and its people. He never allowed a patient’s inability to pay get in the way of providing care. He had opinions on the policies of the government of the day and was not afraid to make his voice known whether it was liked or not. One of his creeds was “To sin by silence when we should protest makes cowards out of men.” As a doctor, Eddie cared immensely about his patients. It seemed that he was always on call. He had the ability to answer the phone from a deep sleep and sound as if he was awake and was waiting on that call all along. He never complained about getting up immediately and going to meet a patient at the maternity ward. He never wanted to miss a delivery. He said that he would feel cheated if that ever happened because of his bond with mother and baby and could not reconcile that with not being the person to deliver that baby. He recently expressed that he

had a special bond with all the babies that he delivered. He would only have to hold them and he could instinctively tell whether or not he had delivered a particular baby.

Eddie delivered over 3,000 babies in Cayman. He knew the details of each and every one of them. He knew the date that they were born, time of day, which day, weather conditions etc. He was looking forward to delivering babies of those babies who were ﬁrst delivered by him.

Interestingly, he never immediately recognized a face. However, once you gave him your name, a light would go on and he could remind you of things that even you didn’t remember.

He had the same prodigious memory in family matters. He would surprise his family, friends and colleagues with the detail with which he could remember things from way back in his childhood.

On July 2, 2020, his only grandchild, Aria was born. He marveled at how perfect this baby was that God himself had created. She gave him great joy up until the time of his passing.

On 3 February 2021 Eddie got the devastating diagnosis that he had cancer. He sought treatment at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida and remained there for about 4 months. However, on 22 May 2021 he returned to Cayman where he was most comfortable, and where he could spend time with his family. He remained brave throughout and never questioned God’s plan for him. He had the chance to ﬁnally slow down and he used the time to read and explore the Bible with Terry’s help.

On 17 November 2021, Eddie transitioned from this life with Terry by his side.

So, though Eddie did not enter the priesthood, he served God in other ways especially in his care of the mothers and their many children that he delivered safely.

His was a life well lived. We will all miss him dearly. May his soul rest in peace.