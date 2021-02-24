ANNOUNCEMENT: Fully Funded U.S. Exchange and Professional Fellowship Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

The application process for the next Young Leaders of the Americas (YLAI) Fellowship Program is now open.
The YLAI Fellowship will take place October 11 to November 19, 2021. Please note that if safe travel is not possible at the time of the YLAI Fellowship, this program will be conducted virtually.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.