$2M lottery winner says she had given up hope of winning; vows not to let the money change her

Forty-Nine-year-old Marylin Theodore of St Lucia, a former lottery agent, who gained millionaire status after winning the Super Jackpot of EC2 million dollars says that she had just given up hope of winning the lottery, but decided to try her luck for a final time, and struck gold that day.

Theodore, an avid lottery player who over the years remained steadfast in her belief that one day her prayers would be answered, won the historic mega jackpot that was drawn on Wednesday 29 December with the numbers – 13,22,21,27,23,07.

“I felt like giving up because I wasn’t winning anything.. sometimes I won four dollars or two dollars, so I feeling what’s the point of playing 80 dollars or 48 dollars, just to win nothing or win little? So the day I won the lottery, I gave up on it, but my mind just told me to send my boyfriend Curvin and buy the ticket for me. I gave him 50 dollars he bought 48 dollars ticket and I ended up winning,” she said while being presented with her cheque on January 5, 2022.

Recounting the day she found out she had won, Theodore explained that she was at work praying as she usually does at lunchtime when the draw started and at 1.32 pm when she heard the numbers, her first words were “Thank you, Lord”.

“I was saying a financial prayer; my mind tell me to go check my lottery ticket. I checked on my phone and couldn’t believe it but I didn’t want to stop the prayer on the computer. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I stopped the prayer, I go back and check the computer and it was it – I was the winner of the two million dollars,” Theodore recalls.

While Theodore says those around her were celebrating her millions, she remained humble, knowing that it was God who granted her this blessing.

“I was happy about it…but I did not make any noise, I didn’t do anything. I just stayed calm, ’cause I always tell God whatever he bless me with I do not want change; I do not want money to change me. I want to continue to be the person that I am today,” she says.

However, the now-millionaire jokingly revealed that in the evening she went to sleep drunk, for the first time in her life.

Theodore is hoping that her story can be an inspiration to others to never give up, no matter the situation, “because sometimes the day you think about giving up is the day you end up winning just like me.”

The jackpot, which is played among the Windward Islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica and St. Lucia soared to historic levels last month, after no winner emerged from previous draws.