ANNNOUNCEMENT: Kings of the Street Tournament begins

Kings of the Street tournament Qualifying Rounds start today in Castle Bruce

Kings of the Street football tournament Qualifying Rounds begin today in Castle Bruce. Street football teams from Castle Bruce and neighboring communities are expected to compete for a slot in the Final 12 and Championship Rounds next month.

Caslte Bruce’s basketball court will be the venue of this Qualifying Round today starting from 12 noon. Adiktive Sports, the organizer and showrunner of the tournament, ensures everyone who will be watching the matches that drinks from their bar will be made available and that music and entertainment will be provided for a total good weekend experience for the entire family.

ADIKTIVE SPORTS, a newly formed sports promotional group in Dominica composed of young but dynamic individuals passionate about sports and about harnessing its transformative power for positive social change.

This year’s Champion will get $3,000.00 with the runner-up getting $1,000.00. Winners will also receive other special prizes.

Kings of the Street is a 2-month Street Football tournament featuring the best street footballers from all over Dominica.

There will be Qualifying Pocket Tournaments in different zones around the country, namely Castle Bruce, Mahaut, Goodwill, and Point Mitchel starting today. This will culminate with a 2-day FINALS EXTRAVANGANZA at Goodwill to showcase the TOP 12 teams from all over the country.

For more information, all interested groups may communicate with Adiktive Sports via email at adiktivesports@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/adiktivesports/.

Funds to be raised from this tournament shall be used to help build an envisioned mobile Sports Academy dedicated to all vulnerable children and young people in Dominica. This vision and the tournament is being generously supported by Dominica News Online (DNO), Madhausx Consulting Group, Clear Harbor Dominica, Twisted Sounds, Langlais Trucking, Carib Beer, L’Express des Îles Dominica and celebrity star partners DJ Repeat, Signal Band, and the People’s Band Triple Kay International.