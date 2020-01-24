ANNOUNCEMENT: Atlantique View Resort joins the Ascend Hotel Collection

The Atlantique View Resort is proud to join the Ascend Hotel Collection, a portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels by Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Perched against lush green hillsides in Anse de Mai, Atlantique View Resort is a unique conception, skillfully fashioned from the hewn rocks which surround it. The hotel boasts thirty-five (35) comfortable, spacious, relaxing and well-appointed bedrooms and elegant suites, with picturesque views. A combination of European and contemporary-style construction, infused with warm, yet serene Caribbean and European themes, Atlantique View Resort features an idyllic setting, with Dominica’s trademark tranquility, making it the ideal destination for corporate guests, divers, trekkers, honeymooners and eco-adventurers who value ecological splendor and natural beauty.

Overlooking the opulence of the northeast corner of Dominica, and only 25 minutes from the Douglas-Charles Airport, Atlantique View is surrounded by an uncommon array of both world-renowned and heritage sites, easily the most extensive island-wide. Such bounty includes the magnificent Batibou Beach, recently heralded “among the 50 best beaches in the world” ( FlightNetwork’s ‘The World’s Best Beaches for 2018 ); the number one beach and river, which was featured in Pirates of the Caribbean 2 & 3 and the wondrous culmination of the wildly refreshing “River Drift ”; the 60-minute Kalinago raft/tube ride from the Hampstead River; the unedited enchantment of the restorative Chaudière Pool, carefully crafted by Nature’s hand; the centuries-old Water Wheel; the Heritage Methodist Chapel, soon to be gentrified into a destination weddings chapel, and many other resources.

Memorable adventures and experiences abound in this real-life never-land of lush landscapes, savage forests and pristine grandeur, evident in multiple sites like Dominica’s renowned Boiling Lake, the world’s second largest, the sulphur springs, and the remarkable waterfalls.

Joseph Williams, owner of Atlantique View Resort, one of Dominica’s finest hotels, had always yearned to develop a culture highlighting his people’s innate warmth and trademark hospitality, essentially, the Dominican brand; a seamless melding of world-class hospitality and premium product.

At an early age, Mr. Williams had developed a passion for business, leading to stints as farmer and bakery owner after primary school in the villages of Bense and Thibaud, culminating in a run for political office in 1980. Six years later, Williams migrated to the US, where after formal training in Construction, he launched his construction firm, specializing in building multi-family homes.

By 2004, gnawed persistently by his obsession to construct a hotel property in the Anse de Mai community of his childhood, Williams undertook concrete and methodical steps toward achieving his burning objective, by returning to his native land, the first step in activating his Dominican Dream. Thus, in 2010, after 24 years of incubation in New York, Williams defied the ultimate challenge, by literally carving Atlantique View Resort , a veritable castle-on-a-hill, out of the craggy hillside. To everyone’s dismay, Williams remained undaunted, since quality, atypical construction was indeed his core passion.

Atlantique View Resort was born. Finally. In 2013.

One decade after laying its first block, Atlantique View Resort, Joseph Williams’ brainchild, has become an esteemed member of Choice’s Ascend Collection, among the world’s largest hotel flags.

Consonant with his passion for public service, Mr. Williams continues to serve his community, recently becoming Councilman, and later, Chairman of the Bense, Anse de Mai, Anse Soldat Village Council. Mr. Williams is the current President of the Bense, Anse de Mai, Anse Soldat & Hampstead Community Tourism Group.

Atlantique View Resort participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges Loyalty Rewards Program. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com . Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any participating Choice-branded hotel.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of resort, historic, and boutique independent hotels and resorts, is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world’s largest leading hotel companies.