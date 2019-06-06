ANNOUNCEMENT: Basic Needs Trust Fund pre-qualification of contractors

GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

MINISTRY OF ECCLESIASTICAL AFFAIRS, FAMILY AND GENDER AFFAIRS

Pre-qualification of Contractors

The Government of Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) has secured a Grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of the implementation of the Ninth Basic Needs Trust Fund Programme (BNTF 9) and now intends to apply part of the funds to cover eligible payments arising out of a number of sub-projects in Education, Human Resource Development, Water and Sanitation Services and Basic Community Access and Drainage to be implemented in 2017 and 2020. Payment by CDB will be made only at the request of GOCD and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Grant Agreement. The Grant Agreement prohibits a withdrawal from the Grant Account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOCD shall derive any rights from the Grant Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Grant. The sub-projects to be financed include the following

Access Road or Footpaths:

Grand Fond Storm Drains

Education

Morne Prosper Primary School Security and Sports Facility Upgrade

CBSS Production Facility

Dominica Community High School Extention

Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities Development Centre

Woodford hill Playing Field Upgrade

Water and Sanitation Services

Morne Prosper Water Supply

The sub-projects are being implemented by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical, Family and Gender Affairs through the Basic Needs Trust Fund Office. Eligible contractors interested in submitting Bids for any of the above works are invited to submit three (3) copies of Pre-qualification information to the following address no later than 3:00pm on Friday 2nd August, 2019.

The Project Manager

Basic Needs Trust Fund

P.O. Box 869

21 Kennedy Avenue

Roseau, Dominica

Tel: (767) 448-4762; 266-3048

The Pre-qualification information must be submitted on Standard Forms: Qualification Information which can be obtained at:

Basic Needs Trust Fund

P.O. Box 869

21 Kennedy Avenue

Roseau, Dominica:

Email: bntf@dominica.gov.dm

Consideration of eligibility will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms which are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible member country of CDB and are either:

More than 50% beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or a bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country or countries, or by a body corporate or bodies corporate meeting these requirements; or

Owned or controlled by the government of an eligible country provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country and otherwise meets the eligibility requirements of the CDB Guidelines for Procurement.

The requirements for qualification must include evidence of:

An average annual turnover (defined as billing for works in progress and completed)

over the last five years of US$250,000.00 or equivalent.

Demonstrable cash flow including access to credit as follows: Large US$60,000.00 Medium US$40,000.00 Small US$20,000.00

Experience as a prime contractor in the construction of at least two assignments of a nature and complexity comparable to the proposed project activity within the last ten years (to comply with this requirement, works quoted should be at least 80 percent complete) for each Contract;

Project Management Team or key personnel with five (5) years’ experience; three (3) years of which have been spent in works of an equivalent nature and scope, including not less than two (2) years as a Manager, for each Package; and