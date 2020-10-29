ANNOUNCEMENT: Claims to the estate of Leotina Williams

LEOTINA WILLIAMS (Deceased)
Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of Bellevue, Chopin, Dominica Common Wealth, West Indies, who died on 15th July 2018, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before two months from the date of this publication, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.
FIDLER AND PEPPER LAWYERS,
1 Low Street Sutton In Ashfield Nottinghamshire NG17 1DH England
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.