ANNOUNCEMENT: Claims to the estate of Leotina Williams

Thursday, October 29th, 2020
LEOTINA WILLIAMS (Deceased)

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of Bellevue, Chopin, Dominica Common Wealth, West Indies, who died on 15th July 2018, are required  to  send  written  particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before two months from the date of this publication, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

 

FIDLER AND PEPPER LAWYERS,
1 Low Street Sutton In Ashfield Nottinghamshire NG17 1DH England

