ANNOUNCEMENT: DEALCRP Application Sites Crop Farmers

Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 2:27 PM
Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project “Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries

Announcement

DEALCRP

Application Sites Crop Farmers

# 1

 

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), of the Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project “, Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries will begin Application for Expressions of Interest for crop farmers on Monday September 23, 2019, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the following Regional Agricultural Offices. 

  1. South Agricultural Region at the Botanic Gardens for farmers of

Laudat, Wotten Waven, Trafalgar, Shawford, Fond Cani, Morne Prosper, Bath Estate, Elmshall, Louisville, Silver Lake, Copthall , Roseau, Giraudel, Eggleston, New Town, Citronier, Castle Comfort, Wall House, Fortune, and River Claire

  1. The Central Agricultural Region at the DBMC office building for farmers of Goodwill, Fond Cole, Glassgow, Canefield, Morne Daniel, Roger, Riviere La Croix, Despor, Sultan, Corona, Springfield, Sylvinia, Campbell, Belfast, Bellevue Rawle, Stockfarm, River Estate, Tarish Pit, Gutter, Antrim, Pottersville, River Estate Checkhall, Massacre, Mahaut, Jimmit, Tarreau, Warner and Cochrane
  1. The West Agricultural Region at the Salisbury office for farmers of

Salisbury Heights, Gros Morne, Macoucherie, Grand Savanne, Salisbury Village, Colihaut, Coulibistrie, Morne Rachette and Batalie 

Please bring along all supporting documents (ID, land documents, labour declaration)

For a smooth application process only farmers with all their supporting documents should apply.

The expressions of interest call are for six weeks. Deadline for application is November 1, 2019. For the first two weeks application will be at the various agricultural regional offices.

Those areas that have not been mentioned application will be done in the next two weeks during the week of October 7,2019.

The Project Implementation Unit and Ministry of Agriculture seek the cooperation of all farmers.

