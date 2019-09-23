ANNOUNCEMENT: DEALCRP Application Sites Crop Farmers # 2

Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 2:28 PM
Announcement

  Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project “Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries

 Application Sites Crop Farmers

# 2

 

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), of the Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project “, Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries will begin Application for Expressions of Interest for crop farmers on Monday September 23, 2019, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the following Regional Agricultural Offices.

  1. North Agricultural Region at the One Mile Agricultural Station for farmers of

Portsmouth, Glanvilla, Picard, Bourne, Dos D’ane

 

  1. The North East Agricultural Region at the Marigot Fisheries Complex  for farmers of  Melville Hall, Concord, Hatton Garden, and Marigot

 

  1. The East Agricultural Region at the Castle Bruce office for farmers of

Depar, Tranto, Morpo & Castle Bruce

 

4          The South East Agricultural Region at the La Plaine Training Centre

 

Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique, La Plaine & La Ronde

 

 

Please bring along all supporting documents (ID, land documents, labour declaration)

For a smooth application process only farmers with all their supporting documents should apply.

The expressions of interest call are for six weeks. Deadline for application is Friday November 1, 2019. For the first two weeks application will be at the various agricultural regional offices.

 

Those areas that have not been mentioned application will be done in the next two weeks during the week of October 7,2019.

 

The Project Implementation Unit and Ministry of Agriculture seek the cooperation of all farmers.

