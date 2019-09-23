ANNOUNCEMENT: DEALCRP Application Sites Crop Farmers # 3

Announcement

Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project “Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries

Application Sites Crop Farmers

Kalinago Territory

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), of the Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project “, Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries will begin Application for Expressions of Interest for crop farmers in the Kalinago Territory on Monday September 23, 2019, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Village Council for farmers of Bataca, Crayfish River, Salybia, St. Cyr, Gaulette River, Sineku, Mahaut River, Ant Whistle and Atkinson

Please bring along all supporting documents (ID, land documents, labour declaration)

For a smooth application process only farmers with all their supporting documents should apply.

The expressions of interest call are for six weeks. Deadline for application is November 1, 2019.

The Implementation Unit and the Ministry of Agriculture seek the cooperation of all farmers.