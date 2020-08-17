ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Manufacturers Association 10th Annual General Meeting this Wednesday

Web link provided below:
DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
Web link provided below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89593686111
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I would encourage all manufacturers and agro processors here in Dominica to participate. Its free and you dont have to leave your comfort zones to attend. just log on. Be a part of an association that can change the economics of Dominica. Manufacturing and agro processing is the way forward. Look at how COVID has affected us. Not one ship in the last few months. With manufacturing, even if people cannot come here, we can still produce and feed ourselves and still export to feed others. Add value to raw farm produce. Instead of only selling dasheen, turn some dasheen to dasheen flour, dasheen chips, dasheen fries, dasheen animal feed etc and charge a fair mark up price. i hear the ministers talk about how much raw produce was exported. thats good, but moneywise if we had processed it, we could have gained maybe 3 or 4 times as much in value. Walmart sells 1oz of arrowroot at US$5.80 and 25lbs at US$112.80. let that sink in. manufacturing & agro processing.