ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Manufacturers Association 10th Annual General Meeting this Wednesday

Dominica News Online - Monday, August 17th, 2020 at 1:05 PM
Web link provided below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89593686111

  1. click here
    August 18, 2020

    I would encourage all manufacturers and agro processors here in Dominica to participate. Its free and you dont have to leave your comfort zones to attend. just log on. Be a part of an association that can change the economics of Dominica. Manufacturing and agro processing is the way forward. Look at how COVID has affected us. Not one ship in the last few months. With manufacturing, even if people cannot come here, we can still produce and feed ourselves and still export to feed others. Add value to raw farm produce. Instead of only selling dasheen, turn some dasheen to dasheen flour, dasheen chips, dasheen fries, dasheen animal feed etc and charge a fair mark up price. i hear the ministers talk about how much raw produce was exported. thats good, but moneywise if we had processed it, we could have gained maybe 3 or 4 times as much in value. Walmart sells 1oz of arrowroot at US$5.80 and 25lbs at US$112.80. let that sink in. manufacturing & agro processing.

