ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for service interruption and low water pressure

DOWASCO apologizes to customers in WAI (from Mero to Castle Comfort), Upper Campbell, Sylvania, Despor, Marigot, Calibishie, Wesley, Woodfordhill Thibaud and sections of Vieille Case for the low water pressure and unscheduled interruption to their water supply which is due to heavy rainfall causing blockage at the intake.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.