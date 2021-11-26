ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works and service interruption in Newtown

DOWASCO informs residents of Newtown and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to a section of the public road in Newtown (intersection of Fatima Church) from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday November 27th to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday November 28, 2021 to facilitate installation of connection to the new Newtown Health Centre.

The water supply will be interrupted in the area during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.