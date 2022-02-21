ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Bower’s Lane

DOWASCO informs residents of Bower’s Lane and the general public that they will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on Bower’s Lane, Goodwill to facilitate a sewer connection on Tuesday February 22, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Traffic will not be allowed to travel through this road during this period.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.