ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Bower’s Lane

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 6:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

DOWASCO informs residents of Bower’s Lane and the general public that they will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on Bower’s Lane, Goodwill to facilitate a sewer connection on Tuesday February 22, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Traffic will not be allowed to travel through this road during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.