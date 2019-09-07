ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Cotton Hill

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs residents of Lagoon, Cotton Hill and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road in Cotton Hill to install a main water connection to the new Government Apartment Building in Cotton Hill on Sunday September 8, 2019. As a result, the water supply in Lagoon and Cotton hill will be interrupted during the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.