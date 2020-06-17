ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco excavation works on 9th Street Canefield

DOWASCO informs residents on 9th Street and the general public that will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public concrete road on 9th Street, Canefield to facilitate sewer pipeline repair on Wednesday June 17th 2020 from 7:00am.

All traffic approaching 9th Street, will be diverted unto 10th Street during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.