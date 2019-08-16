ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco excavation works on Victoria Street

DOWASCO wishes to inform customers on Victoria Street and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to install a sewer connection on Victoria Street close to D.B.S Radio on Sunday August 18, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm.

All vehicles heading north will be redirected unto Cornwall Street and High Street and vehicles heading south will be redirected unto High Street during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding