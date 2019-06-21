ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO Mahaut sidewalk excavation works

DOWASCO informs residents of Mahaut and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the sidewalk in the Centre of Mahaut (close to the Lab) to carry out pipeline repair on Sunday June 23, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am to 12:00pm.

All vehicles coming from the North will be diverted left unto the Belfast Road and traffic coming from the South will be diverted right unto the Campbell Road close to the Credit Union during that period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.