ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption

ANNOUNCEMENT

Members of the General public particularly residents between the areas of Mero to Castle Comfort (including Wall House) are informed that their water supply will be interrupted during the period of Tuesday July 16th to Friday July 19th , 2019 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm daily.

This water interruption is necessary in order to facilitate the commissioning of DOWASCO’s New Water Filtration Plant. The new water filtration plant is expected to ensure resilience, to reduce intermittent interruptions and to supply excellent water quality to these areas.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.