ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco Service interruption from Mero to Castle Comfort

Members of the General public particularly residents between the areas of Mero to Castle Comfort are informed that their water supply will be interrupted from 8:00pm on Wednesday 5th June until 5:00am 0n Thursday 6th June for the purpose of connecting a major supply line at Springfield.

DOWASCO undertook to relocate the supply line at Springfield in an effort to avoid the constant shifting of the line due to earth movements in the area.

The relocation of the supply line is expected to ensure resilience and reduce intermittent interruptions in the supply to these areas.

Residents between Mero and Castle Comfort are therefore advised to keep water in storage for use during the proposed period of interruption.