ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO service interruption Mero to Castle Comfort

ANNOUNCEMENT

Members of the General public particularly residents between the areas of Mero to Castle Comfort (including Wall House) are informed that their water supply will be interrupted on Monday July 15, 2019 between the hours of 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

This water interruption is necessary in order to facilitate the commissioning of DOWASCO’s New Water Filtration Plant. The new water filtration plant is expected to ensure resilience, to reduce intermittent interruptions and to supply excellent water quality to these areas.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.