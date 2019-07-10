ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption Mero to Castle Comfort

Members of the General public particularly residents between the areas of Mero to Castle Comfort are informed that their water supply will be interrupted from 8:00pm on Thursday July 11th until 3:00am on Friday July 12th, 2019 for the purpose of connecting a major supply line at Antrim Filtration Facility.

Residents between Mero and Castle Comfort are therefore advised to keep water in storage for use during the proposed period of interruption.