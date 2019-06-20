ANNOUNCEMENT: Eleventh VF Inc Youth Series

VF Inc announces its Eleventh Summer VF Inc Youth Series©

July 15th – July 20th 2019

From 8am – 4pm

Diocesan Pastoral Centre

VF Inc is pleased to announce its Elventh Summer VF Inc.’s Youth Series©, July 15 – July 20, 2019, from 8:00am to 4:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Morne Bruce. On July 20, 2019, the Series culminates with a Hike on the Waitikubuli Trail and Picnic.

The theme for the Youth Series is “Empowering Our Youth for a Better Tomorrow,” and the Sub theme for Youth Series 2019 is “Bouncing Back.” There was no Youth Series in 2018 due to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria.” In addition to an emphasis on Building Self Confidence and Esteem, we will devote at least two hours every day to topics addressing the Sub Theme. Our field trips will focus on building resilience in disaster management.

As always, a warm invitation is extended to teachers, parents, aunts, uncles and guardians to register your children aged 10 – 19, to participate and be part of the

VF Inc’s Youth Series© 2019. We also encourage companies to sponsor the children of their employees as an incentive as well as individuals to sponsor a child in their community. The registration fee is EC $150.00 and includes meals, course material, field trips, hike, bags, pens and/or pencils.

For additional information please feel free to visit our office at 37 Cork Street, Roseau. You may call us at 449 9649, Cell at 617 3193, drop us an email at info@vfinc.org or message us on our Facebook page, VF Inc.