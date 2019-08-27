ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity – Supervisor

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 10:46 PM
Employment Solution is currently seeking a suitable qualified supervisor for our client.  Our client is a fast growing food retail outlet is based in Roseau.

If you are a friendly, self-motivated and organised individual who likes working with people, with experience in the food retail industry, come in and talk to us.

As the Supervisor you must have:

  • Supervisory experience and a record of supervising a team in a fast-paced environment
  • Experience working in the food service business
  • A mature approach to business
  • Computer literacy is essential
  • People management skills with the ability to inspire and lead the team
  • Financial acumen

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting, expanding company.   Applications may be sent to Human Resource Manager at employmentsolutions28@gmail.com  by 30th August 2019.

