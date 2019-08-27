ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity – Supervisor

Employment Solution is currently seeking a suitable qualified supervisor for our client. Our client is a fast growing food retail outlet is based in Roseau.
If you are a friendly, self-motivated and organised individual who likes working with people, with experience in the food retail industry, come in and talk to us.
As the Supervisor you must have:
- Supervisory experience and a record of supervising a team in a fast-paced environment
- Experience working in the food service business
- A mature approach to business
- Computer literacy is essential
- People management skills with the ability to inspire and lead the team
- Financial acumen
This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting, expanding company. Applications may be sent to Human Resource Manager at employmentsolutions28@gmail.com by 30th August 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.