ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity – Supervisor

Employment Solution is currently seeking a suitable qualified supervisor for our client. Our client is a fast growing food retail outlet is based in Roseau.

If you are a friendly, self-motivated and organised individual who likes working with people, with experience in the food retail industry, come in and talk to us.

As the Supervisor you must have:

Supervisory experience and a record of supervising a team in a fast-paced environment

Experience working in the food service business

A mature approach to business

Computer literacy is essential

People management skills with the ability to inspire and lead the team

Financial acumen

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting, expanding company. Applications may be sent to Human Resource Manager at employmentsolutions28@gmail.com by 30th August 2019.