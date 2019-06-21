ANNOUNCEMENT: Fort young hotel not involved with renovation of Peebles Park or Public Library

FORT YOUNG HOTEL & DIVE RESORT RESPONDS TO SPECULATION CONCERNING PEEBLES PARK AND PUBLIC LIBRARY

Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort is not involved in the rehabilitation of Peebles Park. Further, there is no discussion or intention between the Fort Young Hotel or its ownership and the Government of Dominica regarding the acquisition, in whole or in part, of Peebles Park or the Public Library. Works to restore and beautify the park are being undertaken by the Government of Dominica, under the stewardship of the Ministry of Tourism & Urban Renewal.

Fort Young Hotel applauds the government and the Ministry of Tourism for their efforts to improve the functionality of the park for both Dominicans and visitors. Fort Young Hotel remains committed to engaging the government and the community as the resort continues to play an important role in Dominica’s tourism.

Located on the water in Roseau, Dominica’s capital, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort is the country’s only downtown hotel, affording guests unmatched proximity to the “Nature Island’s” vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, exhilarating activities and some of the island’s most prized attractions, like Trafalgar Falls, Middleham Falls, Freshwater Lake, segments of the Waitukubuli National Trail, and world-renowned diving. Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort offers a luxurious sense of seclusion, fine dining and meeting facilities. Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort can be reached at 767-448-5000 or info@foryounghotel.com.