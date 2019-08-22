ANNOUNCEMENT: Healthrite Plus Grand Opening

Opening Monday 26th August
Monday to Fri 9am – 5pm
Saturday 9am-1pm
9 Great George street
Email- healthriteplusdominica@gmail.com
Tel- 767 316 4535
HealthRite Plus will be offering organic and gluten free foods, vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition, Healthy weight and lots more.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.