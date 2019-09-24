ANNOUNCEMENT: Julian Riviere urgently needs your help

Musician/Entertainer, Julian Riviere popularly known as “Caribbean Cowboy” is traumatized and is still suffering from a lot of pain since his accident on August 2nd, 2019.

Riviere went down a cliff close to Mahaut, near the Pentecostal church while reversing after making way for a truck.

“On my way down I was just close to the edge of getting to Mahaut, near the Pentecostal church in the intersection where you can go up to Belfast…and I saw a big truck coming up and it was trying to give me more room so to make it a bit easier which I always do… I backed up to give him room,”

“While backing up I thought I really had passed that area which was smaller than the rest of the road and there was nothing there at all. I felt my back tire going down and I just got really concerned in a heartbeat. Before I knew I was roaring over… the vehicle went over and I think down there is maybe 30 to 40 feet deep.”

When Riviere got up from the crash he was ejected from the vehicle and was gasping for air because it was difficult for him to breathe and was in a lot of pain until the paramedics came to his rescue.

He went on to explain how life has been for him since the accident.

“Presently I am not driving because my vehicle has been damaged really badly and even if I could drive now I’m a little traumatized. I ride the bus and I’m traumatized and while driving the bus I get pains. I can walk okay but I walk very stiffly and I can’t move my arms very well…and it’s not just pains, it’s the discomfort of the joints.”

Riviere said he is suffering from pains in his chest, ribs, neck, shoulders and back but received no broken bones.

The musician further stated that in terms of finical assistance, things are going slower than he expected as he has only received 7%-8% of the needed amount.

“I have gotten probably 7%-8% of the amount of what I’m seeking and at least half the people are friends I know from overseas…and I reached out to all of them and least half of them say that they can’t give because they just had tough situations as well…some of them gave a little, some can’t. A few people locally meet me on the street and actually give me some contributions.”

Riviere has done a full body and chest X-tray examination but is in need of financial help do an MRI and any other medical tests that he may travel for.

Below is a GoFundMe page to assist Julian Riviere in receiving medical treatment as well as assistance to purchase another vehicle.

Riviere said when he came to Dominica from the US in 2016 he spent a lot of his money through investment and through Hurricane Maria which is why he is unable to get another vehicle.

Persons willing to provide further assistance can call his phone number: 767 615 7857