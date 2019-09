ANNOUNCEMENT: Laudat Townhall meeting with Geothermal Development Company

NOTICE

September 20, 2019

THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRADE, ENERGY AND EMPLOYMENT, WOULD LIKE TO INFORM THE PUBLIC, AND PARTICULARLY RESIDENTS OF THE COMMUNITY OF LAUDAT AND THE GREATER ROSEAU VALLEY AREA, OF A TOWN HALL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER 2019 FROM 6:00 PM AT THE LAUDAT PRIMARY SCHOOL.

OFFICIALS OF THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ON THE UPCOMING WELL TESTING WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 4TH OCTOBER 2019.

THE DOMINICA GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. ENCOURAGES ALL INTERESTED PARTIES TO ATTEND.

PLEASE BE GUIDED ACCORDINGLY.