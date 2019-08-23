ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU’S 9th Annual General Meeting

NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION LTD.

NOTICE OF 9tH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 9TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [N.C.C.U.] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M. AT THE PUBLIC SERVICE UNION HALL ON VALLEY ROAD, ROSEAU, UNDER THE THEME: “IMPROVING THE DELIVERY OF SERVICE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY.”

ALL MEMBERS ARE URGED TO MAKE A SPECIAL EFFORT TO ATTEND AND TO BE ON TIME.