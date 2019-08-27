ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU’S AGM changed to 29th August 2019

NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION LTD.
NOTICE OF 9tH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 9TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [N.C.C.U.] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M. AT THE PUBLIC SERVICE UNION HALL ON VALLEY ROAD, ROSEAU, UNDER THE THEME: “IMPROVING THE DELIVERY OF SERVICE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY.”
ALL MEMBERS ARE URGED TO MAKE A SPECIAL EFFORT TO ATTEND AND TO BE ON TIME.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.