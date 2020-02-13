ANNOUNCEMENT: Night vigil begins at Our Lady of La Salette

Launching of Monthly Eucharistic Night Vigil at the National Shrine of Our Lay of La Salette.

You are cordially invited for all night Eucharistic Adoration beginning with Holy Mass at 7pm on Friday 14th Febuary, 2020 ending with Holy Mass at 5:30am on Saturday 15th February.

The main celebrant is His Lordship Bishop Gabriel Malzaire.

Come experience a night of Healing, Deliverance, and a renewed Spirit.