ANNOUNCEMENT: Novena to our Lady of la Salette 2019 Pointe Michel

Novena to our Lady of la Salette 2019 Pointe Michel

You are invited to prayer, praise and worship and listen to our dynamic homilists

Time: At 6:00 p.m. Holy Rosary, Litany to Our Lady of La Salette

Praise and Worship

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass, Homily and Novena prayer

MONDAY 9th TO TUESDAY 17th SEPTEMBER,

Mass for the sick and the elderly Sunday 15th, at 2pm.

FEAST DAY: THURSDAY 19th September, 2019

First Mass 5am

High Mass 9am