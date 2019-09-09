ANNOUNCEMENT: Novena to our Lady of la Salette 2019 Pointe Michel

Novena to our Lady of la Salette 2019 Pointe Michel
You are invited to prayer, praise and worship and listen to our dynamic homilists
Time: At 6:00 p.m. Holy Rosary, Litany to Our Lady of La Salette
Praise and Worship
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass, Homily and Novena prayer
MONDAY 9th TO TUESDAY 17th SEPTEMBER,
Mass for the sick and the elderly Sunday 15th, at 2pm.
FEAST DAY: THURSDAY 19th September, 2019
First Mass 5am
High Mass 9am
