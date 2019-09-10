ANNOUNCEMENT: Now hiring – L’Homme Business Heritage Group

We are looking for qualified individuals who will fill up the following positions:’
- Service Crew
- Kitchen Personnel
- Accounting Assistants
Qualifications that we are looking for:
- Having some experience in the Tourism, F&B & Hospitality industries is an advantage;
- Ability to speak foreign languages especially French and German is an advantage;
- Willingness to be trained;
- Energetic & with Positive Attitude;
- Possessing self-discipline;
- Ability to adapt to various situations;
- Customer service oriented;
- Having good work ethic.
If you feel that you are the one that we are looking for, send in your application now. Thank you.
