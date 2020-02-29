ANNOUNCEMENT: Peace Corps trainers needed

Peace Corps Dominica - Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 1:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Peace Corps, Dominica, intends to offer a firm-fixed price contract to suitably qualified individuals to conduct a three-week Pre-Service Training (PST) program for approximately twelve (12) Peace Corps Trainees (PCTs) of varied ages, diverse skills, backgrounds, knowledge and experiences. The program is tentatively scheduled from August 17-September 4, 2020 and may be conducted on non-consecutive days. The training is designed to equip PCTs with the relevant competencies to integrate in their communities and to empower them with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes (KSAs) to work effectively at the schools where they are assigned.

Peace Corps seeks:

 

·         a Trainer of Language & Culture for Phase 2

·         a Trainer of Literacy Education for  Phase 2

 

Persons who wish to apply for this tender, should write to LC-HR@peacecorps.gov for a copy of the Bidding Documents / Request for Quotation (RFQ).

Interested vendors should submit a quote for the specific training area or services that they wish to provide as described in the RFQ, via email, to LC-HR@peacecorps.gov by 5:00 pm on or before March 16th 2020, with the appropriate Subject Line: PST EC92 Language & Culture Trainer-Dominica: August 2020.

Questions about this RFQ should be sent to Leonette Jn Pierre at ljnpierre@peacecorps.gov.    Offers received after the closing date will not be accepted.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.