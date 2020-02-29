ANNOUNCEMENT: Peace Corps trainers needed

Peace Corps, Dominica, intends to offer a firm-fixed price contract to suitably qualified individuals to conduct a three-week Pre-Service Training (PST) program for approximately twelve (12) Peace Corps Trainees (PCTs) of varied ages, diverse skills, backgrounds, knowledge and experiences. The program is tentatively scheduled from August 17-September 4, 2020 and may be conducted on non-consecutive days. The training is designed to equip PCTs with the relevant competencies to integrate in their communities and to empower them with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes (KSAs) to work effectively at the schools where they are assigned. Peace Corps seeks: · a Trainer of Language & Culture for Phase 2 · a Trainer of Literacy Education for Phase 2 Persons who wish to apply for this tender, should write to LC-HR@peacecorps.gov for a copy of the Bidding Documents / Request for Quotation (RFQ). Interested vendors should submit a quote for the specific training area or services that they wish to provide as described in the RFQ, via email, to LC-HR@peacecorps.gov by 5:00 pm on or before March 16th 2020, with the appropriate Subject Line: PST EC92 Language & Culture Trainer-Dominica: August 2020. Questions about this RFQ should be sent to Leonette Jn Pierre at ljnpierre@peacecorps.gov. Offers received after the closing date will not be accepted.