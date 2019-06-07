ANNOUNCEMENT: Pipeline replacement on Upper Great George Street

DOWASCO informs residents of Great George Street and the general public that we will be carrying out sewer pipeline replacement works at the Upper Part of Great George Street on Sunday June 9, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Vehicles approaching Great George Street will be diverted unto King George V. Street during that period. Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.