ANNOUNCEMENT: Precautions for farmers and fishers

All farmers and fishers are advised to take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their families in light of the impending weather system. Farmers and fishers in low lying, coastal and flood prone areas should move to higher ground. All farm drains should be cleared of debris and opened to allow for the free flow of water and reducing the risk of flooding.

Fishers are advised to secure boats, engine and equipment and report loss or damage to data collectors or Extension Officers immediately after the event.

Livestock farmers should store a week’s supply of animal feed, water and medication. Reduce risk of flooding of animal housing by clearing all gutterings, placing sand bags or dropping tarpaulins, especially for poultry. Animals tied in flood plains should be moved to higher ground and where possible, set free.

Greenhouse farmers should remove and secure greenhouse covering, irrigation lines and water pumps where possible.

Banana and plantain farmers are advised to apply additional propping to reduce loss.

All farmers and fishers should contact their Extension Officers immediately after the passage of the weather system.