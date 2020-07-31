ANNOUNCEMENT: Public consultation on the Sustainable and Resilient Energy Plan for Dominica

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
The Independent Regulatory Commission, the body responsible for regulating the Electricity Sector will be hosting a virtual Public Consultation on the Sustainable and Resilient Energy Plan for Dominica.
Stakeholders are invited to participate in this Public Consultation which will take place on Wednesday August 12th at 10am.
Interested persons are asked to express their opinion on the Consultative Document, a copy of which can be made available to you by the IRC’s office.
For further information contact the IRC at telephone numbers 4407247/ 4406634/35 or email the office at [email protected]
Dominica needs a sustainable and resilient energy plan and strategy for implementation to make the cost of energy cheaper and the quality of energy cleaner.
Dominica is well positioned to be a leader in sustainable and renewable energy and the service can be made resilient.
Sources of energy to include existing use of fossil fuels and hydro electricity. The further development of solar energy, wind energy, GEOTHERMAL energy as well as wave energy. Installation may be expensive in the initial stage but in the long term operations, the cost will be significantly reduced and will be an important attraction and incentive to both local and foreign investors.
Make it happen… It can only bode well for the country
Yes it can happen. With Climate Change as an international issue Dominica stand to gain all kind of free assistance from international bodies and governments.
