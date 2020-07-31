ANNOUNCEMENT: Public consultation on the Sustainable and Resilient Energy Plan for Dominica

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

The Independent Regulatory Commission, the body responsible for regulating the Electricity Sector will be hosting a virtual Public Consultation on the Sustainable and Resilient Energy Plan for Dominica.

Stakeholders are invited to participate in this Public Consultation which will take place on Wednesday August 12th at 10am.

Interested persons are asked to express their opinion on the Consultative Document, a copy of which can be made available to you by the IRC’s office.

For further information contact the IRC at telephone numbers 4407247/ 4406634/35 or email the office at [email protected]