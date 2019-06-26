ANNOUNCEMENT: Road closure in Montin due to DOWASCO pipeworks

DOWASCO informs residents of Tete Morne, Montin and the General Public that due to the ongoing pipe laying works along the main road leading to Montin, the road will be closed from 9:00am to 1:00pm and from 2:00pm to 5:00pm daily from June 25th to July 1st 2019.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.