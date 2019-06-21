ANNOUNCEMENT: Sewer excavation works Bath Estate

DOWASCO informs residents of Bath Estate and the general public that we will be carrying out sewer excavation works to facilitate the installation of a sewer connection at Bath Estate, close to the Roseau Primary School on Saturday June 22, 2019 between the hours 8:00am to 5:00pm.

All vehicles approaching the road leading to the Roseau Primary school in Bath Estate will be diverted unto the Bath Estate Highway.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.