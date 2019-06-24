ANNOUNCEMENT: Sewer lift construction at River Bank

DOWASCO informs residents of River Bank and the general public that we will be carrying out construction of a new sewer Lift Station along the River Bank to Pump Sewerage through a 12” Ductile Iron pipeline along the Dominica-China Friendship Bridge to the Baytown Treatment Plant from June 25, 2019.

There will be local access to the Roseau Market and traffic will be diverted to Ship Street from Bayfront during that period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.