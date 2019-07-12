ANNOUNCEMENT: Short Term consultancy with Caribbean Aqua Terrestrial Solutions

Short term Consultancy with Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions
Position of
- Constructionist/Carpenter-TaneTane.
The purpose of this short term consultancy is to restore the CAPMA/TDVC office in TaneTane to pre-storm conditions to enhance management of the protected area as well as to improve information exchange with the public. All eligible individuals and/or firms are invited to review the attached TOR and apply.
To apply kindly send letter of interest together with complete set of annexes as a single PDF to: karibik2@giz.de.The deadline for receipt of all applications and complete set of annexes is Friday July 26th, 2019th at 4:00 pm.
FULL Terms of reference below
