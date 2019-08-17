ANNOUNCEMENT: Sincere thanks and gratitude from Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs

The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs extends sincere thanks and gratitude to all Dominicans who attended the ceremony for the rededication of Dominica which took place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday August 11, 2019. It was indeed a blessed day.
Your presence and active participation contributed immensely to the solemnity of the occasion. The ministry deeply appreciates your response to the call to love and serve God with a repentant spirit.
Let us therefore, as a nation see the birthing of a new Dominica through the upholding of sound spiritual values as exemplified in our behavior.
May God The Almighty be merciful to Dominica and bless us as a people.
6 Comments
2 Thessalonians 2 King James Version (KJV)
2 Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him,
2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.
3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;
4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.
5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?
6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.
7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of…
Psalm 105:15 King James Version (KJV)
15 Saying, Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.
If Dominica was really dedicated to God why did he not protect you all from, December 24th 2013 event Tropical storm Erica and Hurricane Maria God will deal with you all rightly!
Pipo, stop talking about religion and government, for the government is the servant of God on behalf of His people of the Nations. And God wants nothing to do with religion. So you all need to stop with that foolish idea
This message is from the Bible, where the Word of God belongs. It is said at Romans 13: by apostle Paul: Submit to Government:
(1) Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except God, and the authorities that exist are God’s appointed
2 Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves
3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same
(4) For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid–for as God’s minister, he is an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil
This ministry is a waste of state funds. PM please do away with this none sense and find something useful for this ritiree to do.
Thank you very much sister Catherine and your ministry for this ceremony. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for Pastor Benjamin’s words. They were very timely and relevant.
Sorry but what religion have to do with government? I felt very uncomfortable about that ceremony which was more like the adoration of the golden calf than a dedication to God. I don’ need government intervention for that but can do that myself, in private. Why all that show? You are trying to impress whom, certainly not my God!