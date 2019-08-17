ANNOUNCEMENT: Sincere thanks and gratitude from Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs

The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs extends sincere thanks and gratitude to all Dominicans who attended the ceremony for the rededication of Dominica which took place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday August 11, 2019. It was indeed a blessed day.

Your presence and active participation contributed immensely to the solemnity of the occasion. The ministry deeply appreciates your response to the call to love and serve God with a repentant spirit.

Let us therefore, as a nation see the birthing of a new Dominica through the upholding of sound spiritual values as exemplified in our behavior.

May God The Almighty be merciful to Dominica and bless us as a people.