ANNOUNCEMENT: Statement of thanks from Tana Valmond

I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to my Visual Arts teacher Mr. Gabriel Jno. Baptiste, my first Arts teacher Attainea Toulon for introducing me to Visual Arts in first form and my two Artists inspirations Mr. Shadrach Burton and Mr. Aaron Hamilton for really catapulting me to successfully capture the first All A profile in Visual Arts for my country Dominica. Thanks to Mr. Jno. Baptiste, as he facilitated me on Saturdays with the Art Club. Mr. Gabriel Jno Baptiste inspired and motivated me to participate in Art competitions where I successfully won local ,regional and international competition for the Dominica Grammar School.

It is in this regard I wanted to express my thanks to them publicly especially my Visual Arts teacher who is super incredible. I wanted the world to know about his genuine love for his students and their progress and success. This was a big moment for us at the Dominica Grammar School especially with limited art supplies. Mr. Jno. Baptiste would buy art supplies from his own pocket to ensure that his students were fully equipped and adequately prepared for the CSEC. These types of teachers are rare and must be commended. Also it was my aim to inspire students from the different schools to pursue Visual Arts at CSEC level instead of just as a Hobby. Visual Arts has done wonders for me that is why I have highlighted some of my achievements under his leadership . Loosing a phenomenal artist like Mr. Earl Etienne has fueled my passion to give the persons who have contributed to my success their flowers while they are alive because life is so fragile and unpredictable. On behalf of the Dominica Grammar School Visual Arts Club , I would like to express sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Earl Etienne, who was one of Dominica’s phenomenal artists.

Additionally I wanted to use every ounce of my academic success to shine some positive light on the Dominica Grammar School because sadly some students unpleasant behaviors have tarnished its good name. I wanted to show that amazing things come from DGS. I want the world to know that both Mr. Gabriel Jno. Baptiste and Mr. Shadrach Burton are excellent products of the Dominica Grammar School. It demonstrates that the Dominica Grammar School has and continues to produce spectacular artists. My Visual Arts Reflective Journal was “Capturing the True Essence of Dominica’s Vibrant Culture. W e need to promote our very own on the Caribbean stage. I also wish to thank Uncle” Hezron Seraphin for sponsoring my Visual Arts supplies annually.

I want to use my artistic platform to inspire and motivate the young and upcoming artists to step out of their comfort zone and pursue the Visual Arts. There are many great artists out there without the right teachers they may never be discovered. I want to partner with companies, to promote art on a larger scale.

I am planning on giving back to my teachers because it takes a lot of determination, genuine interest and concern for their students to produce spectacular results.

Finally, I wanted to use my testimony to inspire students from single parent households. When I reached out to the media to publish my story ,it was never my intention to bring unnecessary attention to myself but to be a demonstration of humble beginnings and defying all the odds. I am a beautiful product of being raised by my young ,dedicated and God fearing mom who was determined to see her child succeed in every aspect of her life. To your surprise you would be amazed of how these stories like this touch people to their core. I want my story to be told and inspire others near and far while using your platform.

I say all this to say I would really appreciate for you to publish my statement it would mean the world to share the spotlight with the master minds behind my artistic success. THANKS in advance. KEEP PROMOTING LIGHT IN THIS CHAOTIC WORLD. keep being the beacon of hope to your audience. I thank you .I pray that GOD continues to bless and favour you abundantly in every aspect

of your lives.

*Editors Note*