ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancies for Police Constable

VACANCIES FOR POLICE CONSTABLE

THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA POLICE FORCE IS PRESENTLY RECRUITING DOMINICAN CITIZENS TO FILL THE POST OF CONSTABLE.

INTERESTED PERSONS MEETING THE FOLLOWING PREREQUISITES WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ENLISTMENT. APPLICANTS MUST:

BE OF GOOD CHARACTER

BE PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY FIT

HAVE OBTAINED SECONDARY LEVEL EDUCATION WITH PASSES IN FOUR CXC LEVEL SUBJECTS INCLUDING ENGLISH AND/OR MATHEMATICS.

ALL APPLICATIONS TO INCLUDE CURRICULUM VITAE AND TWO REFERENCE LETTERS MUST BE BROUGHT IN PERSON OR SENT TO THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE, POLICE HEADQUARTERS, BATH ROAD, ROSEAU.

DOMINICAN POLICE OFFICERS SERVING IN REGIONAL ORGANIZATIONS ARE WELCOMED TO SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR ENLISTMENT.

CHIEF OF POLICE